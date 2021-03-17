Lucid Air will be the world’s first vehicle to integrate Dolby Atmos

The collaboration with Dolby will integrate Atmos in the Lucid Air’s new 21-speaker Surreal Sound system. As the first vehicle to ever feature Dolby Atmos sound, Air drivers will experience an immersive listening experience. Furthermore, the speaker system will provide enhanced audio safety features.

In a press release this morning, Lucid Motors announced the collaboration with Dolby. The Surreal Sound system on the Air consists of 21 front, rear, side, and height speakers. All of which are optimally integrated and positioned within the EV’s interior. According to the automaker, the multi-dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos will provide an immersive audio experience in its luxury EV.

Lucid worked together with Dolby Atmos, using Capitol Records Studio C recording studio as the reference design. The speaker system was then tuned to optimize the unique space of the Air’s interior. Tim Pryde, Director of Music at Dolby Laboratories elaborates:

From reimagined classics to some of today’s biggest chart-topping hits, Dolby Atmos Music has been positively embraced and viewed by the music community as one of the industry’s biggest paradigm shifts within the past 50 years. As a company, we are fully committed to bringing immersive audio to all the ways in which music is enjoyed. Automotive is a natural extension for the incredible experience of music in Dolby Atmos, and we are excited to bring this to the world with Lucid.

Lucid Motors’ upcoming Air sedan

Lucid’s Surreal Sound system provides safety too

In addition to Dolby Atmos’ “expanded palette,” Lucid’s Surreal Sound system will deliver an unprecedented experience, but that’s not all. Per the press release:

The audio experience extends to the intuitive design of the Air, including acoustic signaling of notifications, indications, warnings, and all other audio emitted to alert the driver and passengers

The plentiful speaker system within the Air can use directional sound to correlate with the triggered warning or alert. For example, if a driver forgets their seatbelt, the sound would appear to come from the unbuckled belt.

Lucid also cites is the turn signals on the Air. For example, to the driver, the signal will sound as if it’s coming from whichever side the turn is indicated from. Can you imagine the voice on your GPS calmly telling you to U-turn right in your ear?

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is scheduled to begin deliveries sometime in the second half of 2021. Until then, you can see a Lucid Air for yourself at one of the automaker’s new retail Studio locations. Finally, you can view the full video announcement from Lucid Motors here:

Electrek‘s take

This collaboration between Lucid and Dolby Atmos in the upcoming Air only contributes to it long list of luxury perks. An immersive musical experience from any seat of the EV sounds amazing. On top of that, you add intuitive safety warnings and that’s even better. These audio signals can help drivers stay focused on the road while remaining completely aware of whats going on.

Overall, this first ever collaboration should help garner even more hype around Lucid’s flagship EV. At the same time however, more people are going to be saying, “hey! When is Lucid going to start delivering these things?”

At this point, your guess is as good as ours. “The second half of 2021,” is a pretty broad timeline at this point. For now, we’re left to daydream about how amazing Mr. Brightside will sound like on the Surreal Sound system. With the addition of Dolby Atmos, it may feel like Brandon Flowers is belting it out right next to you.

