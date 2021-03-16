Electric Last Mile Solutions announces 45k pre-orders for Urban Delivery EV in US

Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) is a commercial EV startup based in Detroit. Its focus on last-mile deliveries centers around its flagship EV, the Urban Delivery. In a press release today, ELMS announced it has received over 45,000 non-binding pre-orders for its Urban Delivery EV. Furthermore, it plans to begin production later this year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions is one of the newer US EV startups on Electrek‘s radar. Based in Troy, Michigan, about 30 minutes north of Detroit, the EV startup is focused on redefining last-mile deliveries. ELMS anticipates its flagship EV, the Urban Delivery van, to be the first Class-1 EV on the US market. Production is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year.

Last fall, ELMS announced it would be entering in a SPAC merger with Forum Merger III Corporation ($FIII). The combined company will be Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. It’s expected to list on the Nasdaq as ELMS. Per the press release, the merger will allow the automaker to acquire a former Hummer manufacturing facility in Mishawaka, Indiana. This will become the new production hub for the Urban Delivery vans, and any future EVs from ELMS.

The Urban Delivery van will be the flagship EV to debut for ELMS this year. According to the company’s website, the EV will offer 150-mile range and 170 cubic feet of cargo volume. ELMS says the Urban Delivery will cost $25,000 after the federal rebate. The startup expects a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to existing Class 1 ICE competitors. Additionally, the Urban Delivery will be able to haul a max payload of 2,403 lbs.

Per the ELMS press release, the 45k+ pre-orders are currently non-binding. Electric Last Mile Solutions plans to work with pre-order customers to finalize specific duty requirements and allocation schedules. From there, it can obtain binding purchase orders and begin actual production in Indiana this year. Pending the approved SPAC merger, of course. ELMS cofounder and CEO James Taylor shared the following:

The interest we have seen for the Urban Delivery has been overwhelming as fleet managers continue to seek solutions that will reduce their total cost of ownership and help them to achieve aggressive sustainability targets. Our more than 45,000 pre-orders reflect the demand for fleet electrification and our value proposition of low-cost, reliable, connected and customized solutions. We’re excited by the anticipated first-to-market opportunities and thankful for the state of Indiana’s support as we look to begin production later this year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions is not an EV company we were very familiar with at Electrek. It remains a developing EV automaker nonetheless. Like many recent EV startups, ELMS’ decision to go public through a SPAC merger should offer the capital needed for production. Furthermore, the merger shows that others see potential in the company and its Urban Delivery van.

Truthfully, there aren’t many specific details surrounding the Urban Delivery EV or its manufacturer. A spokesperson for the company has yet to respond to further questions we had. With that said, it’s tough to judge this EV with such broad knowledge.

With limited range and max payload, the Urban Delivery feels more like a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV). ELMS has not confirmed that, however. Either way, it doesn’t truly matter since the company is focused on last-mile deliveries. (Wonder what gave that away?)

The biggest take-away from the press release was that the announced pre-orders are currently non-binding. It will be interesting to see how many of the initial pre-orders come to fruition.

This press release offers a nice intro to a developing US startup on the cusp of full production. We will keep an eye on them for updates on its SPAC merger. We will also track delivery timelines for the Urban Delivery moving forward.

