Quick Charge Podcast: March 15, 2021

- Tesla announces that Jerome Guillen transitions to new role leading ‘Tesla Heavy Trucking’
- Elon Musk officially gives himself joke title of ‘Technoking’ at Tesla, CFO becomes Master of Coin
- Tesla stops taking orders for Powerwall without solar panels
- Tesla releases video of its new electric semi truck prototype on test track
- VW announces plan to reduce battery costs by up to 50% and secure 240 GWh of capacity
- VW orders $14 billion worth of battery cells from Northvolt’s gigafactory, takes bigger stake
- KIA reveals first images of upcoming EV6, specs later this month
- Mini will introduce last gas model in 2025, go all-electric by 2030
- EV spotlight (EVS): Volta Trucks
