Elon Musk officially gives himself joke title of ‘Technoking’ at Tesla, CFO becomes Master of Coin

Elon Musk has officially added a title to his several roles at Tesla, but this time it’s a joke title: “Technoking.”

Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn has also received a new official joke title.

Over the years, Musk has officially been listed as a Tesla cofounder, chairman, board director, chief executive officer, and product architect.

Now, in an apparent joke, the CEO decided to add the title of Technoking to the list.

Today, Tesla even filed a SEC filing to make it official:

Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

Musk also appeared to drag CFO Zach Kirkhorn into it by adding the title of Master of Coin to his chief financial officer.

It’s a reference to the royal official in the government of the Six Kingdoms in the Games of Thrones series.

Interestingly, Tesla filed the joke changes at the same time as a more serious role change for Jerome Guillen, Tesla’s president of automotive.

The automaker has officially filed that Guillen will transition to the role of president of heavy trucking at Tesla.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.