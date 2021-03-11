Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup will be able to power a camper

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla Cybertruck owners will be able to power a camper with their electric pickup trucks.

When unveiling the Cybertruck, Tesla announced some impressive specs, including a range of up to 500 miles and a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds:

With the ability to pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, Cybertruck can perform in almost any extreme situation with ease.

That kind of capacity will enable the Tesla Cybertruck to tow a variety of different trailers and campers with zero emissions at the tailpipe.

It got a lot of people excited about the prospect of traveling with a Cybertruck and a camper using the electric pickup truck’s large battery pack to both move and live.

On Twitter today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck is going to have the capacity to power a camper:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021

It would mean that Cybertruck could have some bidirectional charging capacity on top of the power outlets in the back.

Those power outlets were already seen as useful for a camping situation and Tesla already unveiled a camper configuration for the Cybertruck, but you would need more power for a bigger situation like a full-size camper.

Combined with a deployable solar system on the camper, someone could have a setup that enables them to go off-grid camping with Cybertruck.

Musk said that Tesla is planning a “sick attachment for the Cybertruck,” and the automaker released this render of the electric pickup truck with its own trailer, but it didn’t look like a camper.

Whether or not Tesla comes out with its own camper for the Cybertruck, the electric pickup is likely going to be used by some owners with third-party campers.

Model 3 has already spurred several aftermarket companies focusing on the vehicle, and Cybertruck has the potential to do the same.

We previously reported on someone already working on a custom fifth-wheel camper trailer for the Tesla Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck is currently set to go into production in late 2021, though the automaker has indicated that delays into 2022 wouldn’t be too surprising.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.