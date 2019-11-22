Tesla’s pickup truck has a camper configuration

Tesla says its Cybertruck electric pickup truck is going to be ‘versatile’ and it is planing some different accessories, including a camper configuration.

Ever since the launch of the Model S back in 2012, some Tesla owners were willing to go camping with the luxury sedan as they figured out that a small mattress would fit in the back when the seats are down.

It was a fun experience, but you couldn’t let the climate control run for a long time when parked.

Some found workarounds, but it often results in lights staying on and other annoyances such as leaving your car unlocked.

In 2017, Tesla released a software update with the ability to keep Climate Control running for an extended period of time while the vehicle is parked.

Last year, Elon Musk said that Tesla is working on an official ‘party and camper mode’.

With the new Tesla Cybertruck, it sounds like this mode is going to be particularly useful with a camper configuration that Tesla unveiled on its website:

Musk didn’t talk about it during his presentation, but Tesla did release this picture and wrote on its website:

“From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air.”

In a tweet today, the CEO confirmed that Tesla is going to sell the accessory.

It not only consists of a tent that can be attached to the back of the truck, but it also appears to have a bed platform for a mattress:

Underneath the bed platform, Tesla seems to have designed an accessory consisting of an extension with kitchen equipment that can slide out of the bed:

Rivian unveiled a similar camper configuration for its R1T electric pickup truck earlier this year.

As Tesla announced last night, the Tesla Cybertruck is going to be available in late 2021 and it starts at $39,900.

Electrek’s Take

I thought it was cool when Rivian did it and I still think it’s cool now.

Accessories for pickup trucks are very popular and I can see Tesla making a bunch of different modular systems to fit inside the bed or “cyber vault”.

I can even see Tesla making its own trailer for the Cybertruck.

The longest-range version of the Cybertruck, which is rated at 500 miles, has a significant towing capacity and should still have a decent range when towing a decent-size trailer.

That’s something I’m going to keep my eye on. I bet we hear Elon talking about it within the next year.

