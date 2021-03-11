Quick Charge Podcast: March 11, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla delays new Model S Plaid Plus orders to ‘mid-2022’
- Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup will be able to power a camper
- Tesla dashcam captures armed carjacking attempt and robber firing shot into electric car
- Tesla increase prices on its cheapest and most expensive electric vehicles
- Lucid Motors CEO takes Air out for public test drive without camo
- GM reveals next-gen lithium-metal battery cell prototype, announces new joint-venture
- Canoo unveils fully-electric pickup truck set for 2023
- EGEB: GE to open UK factory to build massive Haliade-X blades
- Premium electric surfboard maker Awake releases new lower-priced board
- Study finds 50% of riders favor switch to electric motorcycles, led by younger riders
