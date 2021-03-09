Tesla was spotted filming new Tesla Semi electric truck prototype on its test track

Tesla was spotted filming a video of one of its new Tesla Semi electric truck prototypes on its test track in the Fremont, California-based factory.

It’s the first time we have seen the new vehicle move on its own power.

As we reported earlier this year, a new Tesla Semi prototype was spotted being transported in Sacramento, and it was later seen all the way in Illinois.

It’s the first time we have seen a new Tesla Semi prototype since the electric truck was unveiled in 2017.

At the time, Tesla unveiled two prototypes, and the automaker took them around the US to do some real-world road testing and show them to customers who reserved the electric truck with deposit.

When unveiling the Tesla Semi, the automaker said that the electric truck would be available in 2019.

After a few delays, Tesla talked about “low-volume production in late 2020,” but the timeline was later pushed to 2021.

Last summer, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email obtained by Electrek that “it’s time to bring Tesla Semi to volume production” without updating the timeline.

More recently, Tesla has indicated that the electric truck would enter production this year with some deliveries to customers.

A second new Tesla Semi prototype was spotted last month – making it two new electric truck prototypes in almost four years.

The two new Tesla Semi trucks were only spotted in the back of trailers, but now one of them has been spotted driving under its own power for the first time.

A drone flyover of the Fremont factory captured the Tesla Semi going around the factory’s test track:

Tesla appeared to be filming the electric semi truck with a camera in the back of a lead vehicle.

The sighting is somewhat significant since these new Tesla Semi prototypes are expected to be equipped with Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells and structural battery pack architecture.

It could be one of the very first electric vehicles equipped with these new technologies on the road.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.