Quick Charge Podcast: February 23, 2021

- First look inside new Tesla Model S refresh
- Tesla voids your warranty if you try to power your home with your electric car battery pack
- Hyundai taps CATL and SK Innovation to supply more batteries for E-GMP
- Lucid goes public (CCIV) with over $4 billion in cash injection to accelerate its electric car rollout
- Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5 electric car: Out-of-the-box EV loaded with attractive specs and features
- 2022 Chevy Bolts drive deep ’20-’21 model discounts toward $20K
- Washington state advances bill to ban gas cars by 2030, one-upping California
