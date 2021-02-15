Tesla’s $25,000 Model 2 electric car rendered – Dope or Nope?

Tesla’s upcoming $25,000 electric car, sometimes referred to as “Model 2,” has been rendered by an artist.

Just over a year ago, Tesla announced plans to establish a new R&D and design center in China to build “a Chinese-style” electric car.

Tesla started taking design submissions for its Chinese-made small electric car last summer and started hiring for the program shortly after.

At the time, the automaker also released this early design drawing of a small electric hatchback.

It led many to think that it was the design direction and form factor that Tesla is going for the upcoming electric vehicle:

Later, when talking about what Tesla’s new battery cell and “structural battery pack” architecture could enable at Battery Day last year, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla will be making a $25,000 electric car.

The CEO commented in the announcement:

Tesla will make a compelling $25,000 electric vehicle that is also fully autonomous.

He made it clear that this new price point is achieved through Tesla’s new battery cell and battery manufacturing effort.

Musk also added that the new $25,000 electric car is going to come to market in about three years, when Tesla has ramped up production of its new battery cell.

The $25,000 electric car and the new Chinese hatchback have been linked as the same car in recent comments by Tesla’s head in China.

Now a Brazilian artist going by KDesign AG on Behance released an interesting rendering based on the drawing of the hatchback that Tesla released:

Electrek’s Take

Personally, I like it a lot, but I think the actual vehicle is going to need more rounded angles for aerodynamic performance.

Also, those wheels look like Tesla’s Model 3 track wheels, and the Model 3, or whatever it will be called, will definitely have to come with aero wheels.

Though, I could see Tesla making a hot hatch version with dual motors, better wheels and tires, and great performance.

But I can imagine the base version looking like a slightly toned down version of that render.

