Quick Charge Podcast: February 13, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla introduces new center console in Model Y electric SUV
- Elon Musk reveals surprisingly small battery pack in Tesla Semi electric truck
- Elon Musk believes Bill Gates had a big short position on Tesla (TSLA) and lost a lot of money
- Tesla expands test of limited-time discounts on Supercharging to reduce wait time during peak travel
- Elon Musk is serious about making Tesla Roadster ‘hover’ with rocket technology
- Elon Musk talks Tesla electric van with solar-powered deployable roof
- Cause of LG’s battery fires rumored to be found (updated)
- Tech companies venturing into electric vehicles: Sony, Apple, and more
- Global semiconductor shortage could stymie EV manufacturers in 2021
- LG releases upgraded solar panels with better energy output
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.