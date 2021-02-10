The Microlino electric car has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride on its long journey toward production. Now the company has updated us on their progress and is showing off the Microlino 2.0’s refreshed look in a new testing video.

The Microlino from Switzerland-based Micromobolity Systems AG is making quick progress. When we last checked in with the company two months ago, the small-statured EV was still in its naked form on a temporary chassis.

That gave the company the chance to test its drivetrain and other components.

Now the new chassis has been completed, and the latest prototype is looking nearly complete.

There are still a few missing components such as the LED light bar, but the prototype is certainly much closer to production now.

You can see the current prototype cruising through its test drive in the company’s latest video.

The company explained that the new Microlino 2.0 prototype displays much better handling than the original Microlino 1.0.

The new version is apparently much safer as well.

Compared to the tubular frame of the original Microlino 1.0, the new prototype’s body structure uses stamped components to increase safety, strength, and stiffness without increasing weight.

The company met its goal of having the first Microlino 2.0 prototype rolling in February. Now they anticipate producing another four prototypes by June ahead of the company’s launch event.

EU-type approval is expected to be completed by August. If so, production should begin by September of this year.

It’s an ambitious timetable, but the company appears off to a good start. If they succeed, it will see the return of an Isetta-style bubble car to the streets of Europe.

With room for just “two adults and three beer crates” the Microlino is certainly space-conscious. But in space-strapped Europe, the cute little EV could be right at home. The diminutive four-wheeler sports a curb weight of 513 kg (1,131 lb) and a base price of €12,000 (approximately USD $14,500), making it light on both the street and the wallet.

Other tiny electric cars sport lower prices, but also generally feature lower top speeds and reduced ranges compared to the Microlino.

The Microlino’s 90 km/h (56 mph) top speed makes it an urban-oriented ride (as if there was any doubt). But a range of up to 200 km (124 miles) ensures that riders will be able to make plenty of urban trips before seeking out a plug.

As interesting as the Microlino 2.0 is, I’m perhaps a bigger fan of the Microletta electric scooter concept unveiled last year.

We may have to wait a while longer to see that concept come to life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.