The Microlino electric bubble car is rolling closer to production, the company revealed in an announcement today. And in addition to a number of new updates, the Swiss manufacturer is also showing off a new video of a naked Microlino 2.0 undergoing testing.

I’ve been super excited about the upcoming Microlino since I began following its progress in 2018.

The Isetta-style electric car got even better when we learned it would have an even cuter (is that possible?) electric scooter cousin known as the Microletta.

But today’s news is all about the car, which is headed for production next year despite several disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is now testing out its new prototype chassis and drivetrain along with updated suspension.

The company showed off a new video on its Facebook page with the naked prototype driving around the building and performing outdoor testing.

As the company explained in an update:

“Despite the challenging times, we are making good progress in the development of the new Microlino 2.0. We have finished the virtual integration of all the technical components into our newly designed chassis, such as the complete drivetrain, the front and rear suspension, the new folding roof and the lights. Now we need to test what we have on our computers in the real world with prototypes. Therefore, we have built up a prototype-chassis to test the new drivetrain and our new rear axle. The first tests have already shown a great improvement in the handling and comfort compared to the Microlino 1.0.”

It’s a bit hard to tell without its adorable exterior, but the Microlino is in fact an Isetta-style bubble car with a single forward opening door that makes up the front of the vehicle.

It has a top speed of just 90 km/h (56 mph), making the Microlino purely an urban electric vehicle. But with space for two and the ability to get a full charge on a home plug in just four hours, it could be an attractive urban vehicle for many city dwellers.

At €12,000 (approximately US$14,200), it will be cheaper than most electric cars as well.

While the original interior of the Microlino was rather simple in comparison, the Microlino 2.0 will feature an updated interior and instrument panel with a bit more flair.

The company has confirmed that the flashy setup seen on the concept version (shown below) will make its way into the series production vehicles.

The Microlino is currently available for reservations. And assuming they stick to their 2021 production timeline, you won’t have all that long to wait either.

What do you think of the Microlino? Would you plunk down the cash for an electric microcar like this? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below!

