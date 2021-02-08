Quick Charge Podcast: February 8, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is about to launch in Singapore and could cost less than a Toyota Camry
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk puts up promised $100 million toward carbon capture through XPRIZE
- Tesla (TSLA) buys $1.5B in bitcoin, pushing the crypto to all-time high; plans to accept as payment
- Tesla looks to hire data labelers to feed Autopilot neural nets with images at Gigafactory New York
- Tesla updating software of a fleet in parking lot looks like the aliens are coming
- Tesla rumored to have ‘massive delay’ at Gigafactory Berlin, but the report is pretty weak
- Renewables will be the leading source of US electricity by 2030
- EGEB: Amazon will reach 100% clean energy by 2025 with Shell’s help
- Yuba launches its most affordable electric cargo bike yet
