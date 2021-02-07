Yuba’s electric cargo bikes are known for landing fairly high on the quality ladder. That premium build has also kept them perched quite high on the price ladder as well… until now. The company’s newest electric cargo bike, the Yuba Kombi E5, is shaking things up as Yuba’s new entry-level e-cargo bike model.

The original non-electric Kombi seems to have lent its frame and much of its component selection to the Kombi E5.

Priced at $3,200, the Yuba Kombi E5 is the company’s attempt to target more price-sensitive riders.

The electric cargo bike is powered by a Shimano E5000 mid-drive motor system – the same drive we’ve seen on a few other reasonably priced e-bikes lately.

No one will accuse the 418 Wh battery pack of being too large, but the pedal assist nature of the bike should help keep the range reasonable. Yuba hasn’t offered a range claim yet, but I’d wager somewhere between 40-65 km (25-40 miles) would be a reasonable unloaded range window.

With a weight rating of 200 kg (440 lb) though, you’ll be free to load it up quite heavily.

The bike rides on 24″ wheels, helping drop the ride height slightly compared to larger 26″ wheels. A suite of mid-level e-bike components such as Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano Altus derailleur and a set of Maxxis Hookworm tires round out the important component sets.

Riders will also be treated with a set of fenders, bell, front and rear LED lights and a double kickstand. Plus there’s Yuba’s entire line of cargo-related accessories that can be added to the e-bike.

The Yuba Kombi E5 isn’t available quite yet, but should be here by March.











Electrek’s Take

Let’s just say that Rad Power Bikes doesn’t have much to worry about.

While it’s great to see Yuba offering a more entry-level e-cargo bike model, this feels like it’s got a number of compromises that don’t add up to the price.

Sure, I appreciate the Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. But that Shimano Altus derailleur isn’t as high on the hierarchy chart as I’d like in a $3,200 e-bike.

The frame is probably great and Yuba is an awesome company, but their speciality is on the higher end of the quality spectrum. E-cargo bikes like the RadWagon come in at half the price while offering 90% of the utility (granted without that mid-drive though).

All in all it’s another nice offering for the market, but I’m not floored. If I’m going with a Yuba e-cargo bike, I’m probably looking at their front loader Electric Supermarché. If I’m already paying out the wazoo, then I want something awesome!

To be honest, I’ve spent more time in the bucket of the Electric Supermarché than riding it (as you can see with Electrek’s publisher Seth Weintraub ferrying me around in it below). But if it feels half as good in the back as it does in the front, then that’s my ride right there!

