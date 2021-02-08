Green Deals: TP-Link Wi-Fi smart switch falls within $1 of Amazon low at $15, more

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Switch for $14.99 Prime shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $20, this is just $1 above its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re always walking around the house to turn lights off at night or before you leave to save some electricity, adding smart switches around your home is a great way to stop having to do that. TP-Link’s switches require no secondary hub thanks to having Wi-Fi built-in, and given that they tie into both Alexa and Assistant, you can program timers, routines, or automations to automatically turn the lights off at night or when you leave, saving you both time and money. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $219 shipped. Also available at Home Depot for the same price. Down from its $249 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over two months. Google’s Nest thermostat lives up to its name with built-in features that are geared towards not only keeping your space the ideal temperature, but also heating and cooling your home more efficiently to save energy. That’s on top of sporting one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market with a sleek touchscreen, as well as Assistant control and more. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Amazon is offering the SWAGTRON Swagcycle EB-5 Folding Electric Bike for $398 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $102 off and beats Amazon’s previous low by $21. This handy electric bike arrives at your door pre-assembled, ensuring you’re ready to charge it up and take off in short order. A height-adjustable design makes it a solid pick for adults and teens alike. After a full charge it can take riders up to 15.5 miles at a max speed of 15 MPH. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

