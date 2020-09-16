Tesla Gigafactory Texas plans revealed, showing massive buildings with interesting shape

Tesla’s construction plans for Gigafactory Texas have been revealed — showing massive buildings with an interesting shape.

After Tesla finally confirmed a site next to Austin for its next Gigafactory in July, the automaker started moving quickly to build the factory.

A contractor quickly took over the site and started ground preparation to clear a massive space to start construction at the 2,000-acre piece of land.

However, we didn’t know exactly what the factory would look like without the plans and most of the work to date mainly consisted of ground preparation.

Now Tesla’s control plans for Giga Texas have been revealed – showing the shape of the factory for the first time:

It appears to show a very similar shape as Tesla’s original plan for Gigafactory Nevada:

However, Tesla never completed Gigafactory Nevada and currently, only roughly 30% of the structure is up and standing.

The plan for Gigafactory Texas also seems to show a large alley splitting the structure in two.

Here’s how the current construction site in Austin looks like (via Joe Tegtmeyer):

The latest drone flyover of the site shows that Tesla has already leveled the ground for almost the entire planned structure.

Tesla is now using a Geopier system to reinforce the ground for the foundation of the factory.

As we recently reported, Tesla plans to have the building ready by the end of the year with the first “substantial completion,” which means that it could start production, in May 2021.

Tesla previously confirmed that they are planning a fairly extensive list of vehicles to be produced at Gigafactory Texas.

Cybertruck is going to be the main one.

At one point, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was even referring to the factory as the “Cybertruck Gigafactory” since it’s going to be the location where Tesla will produce the electric pickup truck.

The automaker also plans to produce the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars at the location to supply demand from the East Coast.

Furthermore, Tesla recently confirmed that its electric semi truck, the Tesla Semi, will be produced at Gigafactory Texas.

