Tesla aims for ‘first completion’ of Gigafactory Texas in May 2021

Tesla has updated and clarified its timeline for the completion of Gigafactory Texas. A “first completion” is planned for May 2021.

Work at the new site that Tesla acquired in Austin to build its new “Gigafactory Texas” has been under way for almost two months.

However, it has mostly consisted of moving dirt as the preparation for construction at the site has been greater than anticipated.

Tesla acquired its biggest site yet, a 2,000-acre piece of land with different terrain that needs to be graded before Tesla can install the foundation.

The contractor had pile drivers on site since mid-August, but they haven’t seen much use yet.

Now we get a better idea of Tesla’s timeline for construction at Gigafactory Texas with a new presentation with the local county about managing partners and request for proposals for the project.

Tesla shared the following project schedule in the document:

Start rough grading: July 17, 2020

First dry-in: December 30, 2020

First substantial completion: May 1, 2021

“Dry-in” would refer to buildings being completed enough to protect the interior space from the elements — allowing work to be done inside.

But the most interesting part is “First Substantial Completion,” which would mean that at this point, Tesla could start using the site for production to some degree.

However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that vehicles will come out of the factory in May 2021.

Here’s the presentation in full:

As Tesla previously confirmed, they are planning a fairly extensive list of vehicles to be produced at Gigafactory Texas.

Cybertruck is going to be the main one.

At one point, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was even referring to the factory as the “Cybertruck Gigafactory” since it’s going to be the location where Tesla will produce the electric pickup truck.

The automaker also plans to produce the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars at the location to supply demand from the East Coast.

Furthermore, Tesla recently confirmed that its electric semi truck, the Tesla Semi, will be produced at Gigafactory Texas.

