Tesla is now making Supercharger V3 and energy products at Gigafactory 2

As the original intent of Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 is not working out yet, Tesla is adding new products to manufacture at the factory, including making Supercharger V3 and energy products.

Yesterday, a Reuters report came out highlighting how Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 is now mainly used by Panasonic to supply solar products to other solar companies.

Originally, Tesla planned to use solar cells manufactured by Panasonic at the plant to build its solar roof tiles at the location in Buffalo, but the product has seen many delays.

Now we learn that the company is still utilizing the factory by adding new product lines at the location.

“In addition to scaling production of Solar Roof, Tesla is also diversifying its presence in Buffalo by manufacturing and assembling Supercharger and energy storage components at Gigafactory 2. We’re committed to investing in Buffalo and the state, and the new power electronic lines will deliver more high tech jobs while supporting Tesla’s energy storage products and global Supercharging infrastructure.”

In a document filed with the state of New York, Tesla disclosed that the first production line for its new Supercharger cabinet is now operational, and it plans to deploy additional lines later this year.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched its new more powerful Supercharger V3 with a whole new architecture.

The Buffalo News reported on the new filing from Tesla:

“The new products are a way of bringing more work and a more diverse product line to the Buffalo factory at a time when Tesla’s solar energy business is slumping. The company is less than a year away from a requirement that it essentially double the size of its current workforce or else face a $41.2 million penalty from the state, which built the factory with $750 million in taxpayer funds.”

Tesla and Panasonic were required to employ 500 people at the factory as of last month and they said that they employed 730 workers according to the filing.

Electrek’s Take

That’s an interesting development and it sounds like a smart way to utilize the space until the solar business picks up again.

Also, it hopefully means that they will be able to ramp up Supercharger V3 production and start deploying more stations because as far as we know, there’s still only one Supercharger V3 station to date.

