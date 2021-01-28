Quick Charge Podcast: January 28, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk warns they need to be ‘lucky’ for electric pickup to not be delayed
- Tesla Energy’s massive quarter accelerates drive to decentralized electric utility
- Tesla Semi is ready for production, but they need the 4680 cells, says Elon Musk
- First Look at Tesla’s new refresh Model X electric SUV
- Tesla new Model S/X refresh: 12 new features yet to be announced
- Tesla had talks with other automakers about licensing its self-driving software, Elon Musk says
- Opinion: GM ‘aspires’ to be fully electric by 2035. Is that enough? (No)
- NIO ES6 First Drive: Could this Shanghai-made SUV sell well outside of China?
- EGEB: World’s first hydrogen double-decker buses launch in Scotland
