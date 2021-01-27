Tesla had talks with other automakers about licensing its self-driving software, Elon Musk says

Tesla had “preliminary” discussions with other automakers about licensing its self-driving software, according to new comments by CEO Elon Musk.

Today, Tesla released its Q4 2020 financial results and following the release, the automaker held its usual conference call with management.

During the call, CEO Elon Musk was asked by an analyst about Tesla potentially licensing some of its software, especially Autopilot and Autobidder, to other companies.

Perviously, when it comes to Autopilot, Musk has been reticent to the idea – citing that it would be a lot of work to adapt the system to other vehicles.

But now the CEO gave a different answer that surprised some:

“We’ve had some preliminary discussions about licensing Autopilot to other OEMs.”

Musk then added Tesla would be open to doing that in the future, but that he would prefer for Tesla to prove a clear path to full self-driving capacity before licensing the software.

He didn’t disclose which other automakers Tesla has been talking to about using Autopilot in their vehicles.

When it comes to Autobidder, an AI-based platform used to better and more directly monetize energy storage assets, like Tesla’s Powerpacks, Powerwalls, and new Megapacks, the CEO also said that the company is open to sharing the product.

The software is already used for battery systems owned by other companies.

Which other Automaker?

It’s unclear which automakers Tesla has been talking to about Autopilot or ultimately, it sounds like Elon was more talking about Full Self-Driving.

If I had to guess, I’d think of automakers that Tesla is more friendly with, like Volkswagen or Daimler.

However, both of these automakers, like virtually every automaker, have their own self-driving and advanced driver assist software programs.

The fact alone that other OEMs are willing to discuss the possibility with Tesla shows that they see the electric automaker as a leader in the space.

Which automakers do you think were talking to Tesla? Let us know in the comment section below.

