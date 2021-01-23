Quick Charge Podcast: January 23, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla claims a software engineer stole critical automated software from its WARP Drive system
- Tesla takes delivery of massive ‘Giga Press’ at Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla slashes the price of its media unit upgrade amid controversy
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces $100 million donation for the best carbon capture technology
- BMW i4 electric sedan looks sharp in new dynamic testing video
- Survey shows EV owners will not go back to gas, brand loyalty is a bit ‘fickle,’ and Tesla leads
- Boeing says it will deliver 100% biofuel planes by 2030
- EGEB: Why is the UK building the largest gas power plant in Europe?
- Segway-Ninebot launches new self-balancing electric scooter with steering wheel
- Peugeot eC01 Crossover electric bicycle launched as company’s latest urban e-bike
