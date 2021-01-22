BMW i4 electric sedan looks sharp in new dynamic testing video

The BMW i4 electric sedan is looking sharp and fun to drive in a new dynamic testing video ahead of the launch.

BMW i4

Along with the BMW iNext, the BMW i4 is a highly anticipated new all-electric vehicle coming from the German luxury automaker this year.

Unlike the BMW i3, it is built on BMW’s upcoming fifth-generation electric powertrain, which should enable more efficient, longer-range electric vehicles.

We don’t have all the final production details yet, but BMW has previously claimed that the electric sedan is going to be able to achieve a range of 600 km (373 miles) on an 80kWh battery. They are talking about the range based on the WLTP, and the real-world range is likely going to be close to 300-320 miles on a single charge.

The automaker says that “the electric motor developed for the BMW i4 delivers a maximum output of around 390kW/530hp.”

The BMW i4 production version is expected to be unveiled with all the details in the next few months for deliveries to start later this year.

BMW i4 dynamic testing video

Today, BMW announced that it is completing the final phase of driving dynamics testing and it uses the occasions to release a video of the latest prototype during testing.

Here’s the video:

BMW project manager David Alfredo Ferrufino Camacho comments on the driving feeling of the i4:

For the first time, we’ve developed a BMW with sporty DNA for purely electric driving entirely from scratch. The BMW i4 offers everything BMW stands for – and it’s fully electric, too.

Like Porsche with the Taycan, BMW is trying to distance itself from crazy dragstrip performance that Tesla has been dominating with its performance electric cars and instead, the automaker focuses on handling and cornering performance.

Ferrufino Camacho commented:

The BMW i4 conveys the feeling of being light and agile yet also solid and authoritative. With its superior directional reliability and high level of cornering stability, it seems to literally attach itself to the road. All electric vehicles are capable of fast straight-line acceleration. But that’s not enough for us at BMW.

The luxury brand is promising a “unique balance between sporty flair and ride comfort.”

