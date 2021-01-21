VW plans new ‘Trinity’ flagship electric car that will ‘revolutionize Volkswagen’

VW plans to produce a new flagship next-generation electric car called “Trinity” that CEO Herbert Diess says will “revolutionize Volkswagen.”

VW is looking to next-generation electric vehicles

Volkswagen started building an electrification effort beyond compliance electric cars and focusing on full-fledged mass volume electric vehicles built on its new MEB platform

The first one of those vehicles is the ID.3, but now the German automaker has a series of new electric vehicles coming out under the same effort, like the ID.4, ID BUZZ, and others.

While these vehicles are just starting to come out and some are still a few years away, VW is already working on its next-generation electric vehicles.

VW Trinity

Now VW is teasing a new “Trinity” electric car that is expected to be the next flagship EV from the brand.

CEO Herbert Diess, who just joined Twitter, used his new platform to tease the upcoming vehicle:

Trinity comes after NEO (ID.-Project) and will revolutionize Volkswagen – and especially Wolfsburg even more! A huge challenge for our most traditional and historic site to compete against a greenfield in Grünheide. But we take on the challenge! — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 21, 2021

The CEO didn’t elaborate on the Trinity, but his comment followed reports from German media that VW was planning a new flagship electric vehicle with help from Audi’s Artemis program, which aims to develop a “highly efficient electric vehicle.”

The reports also stated that the vehicle will be built at VW’s main factory in Wolfsburg, and Diess now says that the plant will be transformed.

Solid-state batteries?

The timing of the new VW Trinity electric car is not exactly clear, but people shouldn’t hold their breaths, as it’s likely to come closer to 2025-26.

But the longer timeline could mean that VW is betting on next-generation battery cells.

Volkswagen invested and started a partnership with QuantumScape, which is developing solid-state battery cells on a similar timeline.

The batteries could enable more efficient, longer range, and cheaper electric vehicles.

