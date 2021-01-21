Tesla Model S is turned into 2-door convertible and actually looks good

A Tesla Model S electric sedan was turned into a two-door convertible by luxury Italian design house Ares, and unlike previous attempts to make convertible Tesla vehicles, it actually looks pretty good.

Tesla convertibles

Tesla currently doesn’t produce any convertible cars.

The automaker’s very first car, the Tesla Roadster, was a convertible, but many people have been wanting a convertible electric car with the current performance of Tesla’s vehicles.

It led a few third-party companies to offer conversions of the Model S and Model 3 into a convertible.

We have seen the results of some of those conversions, and while some are not bad, they most often look a bit off.

The best example we have seen so far has been a Tesla Model 3 convertible from Newport Convertible Engineering.

Ares Tesla Model S two-door convertible

In a new example, luxury Italian design house Ares was commissioned to do a Model S convertible conversion and shared the results this week:

Commissioned to transform the Tesla Model S into an eye-catching two-door open-top convertible, the Modena-based atelier performed work on the body, chassis, aerodynamics, and interior during the comprehensive coach-building project.

This kind of conversion requires massive changes to the vehicle’s body.

Ares wrote about the project:

To achieve the conversion, engineers cut away the roof and removed the rear doors and the B-pillars to facilitate new, longer front doors. Centro Stile designed a new rear bonnet allowing space to integrate the roof when stowed.

In order not to weaken the strength of the Model S chassis too much, Ares engineers tried to retain structural integrity by “reinforcing the chassis with additional strengthening to the side members, beneath the cockpit and rear seating area.”

The results are quite impressive.

Here are a few exterior pictures of the Tesla Model S two-door convertible by Ares:

On the inside, the Modena-based atelier’s upholstery and leather specialists gave the interior fitting custom-made rear seats with a new look using hand-stitched ice white leather with orange detailing based on their client’s vision.

Here are a few pictures of the interior:

Ares cofounder and CEO Dany Bahar commented on the new project:

At ARES, our Co-create philosophy allows clients to work side by side with our designers and engineers to create their very own bespoke vehicle, a service that is unique to ARES. This Tesla project is a superb example of this; it was a pure coach-building project, which we very much enjoy doing and seeing the results of our uncompromising standards.

What do you think of this Tesla Model S two-door convertible? Let us know in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.