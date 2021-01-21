Green Deals: Honeywell Smart Thermostat $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more

Amazon offers the Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat in refurbished condition for $89.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 and goes for $130 in new condition. Notable specs include compatibility with Alexa and Assistant systems, automatic scheduling, and more. Honeywell includes one smart sensor with purchase, as well, making it easier to ensure balanced temperatures throughout your home. Rated 3.9/5 stars with a 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Head below for more deals on portable batteries, solar panels, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

AnkerDirect’s Amazon storefront is offering PowerHouse II 400 Portable Battery for $299.99 when promo code ANKR1730111 is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $400, today’s deal is a 25% savings and matching our previous mention from around Black Friday 2020. Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today. If you’re an avid drone flyer or camper, this is essential for your on-the-go setup. We loved it in our hands-on review, which is in line with Amazon reviews so far.

Amazon currently offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger for $211.93 shipped. Down from $250, you’re saving $38 here with today’s offer coming within $9 of the pre-Black Friday price cut and marking the best we’ve seen in two months. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power banks to offer a completely mobile power setup. This panel leverages a built-in 2.4A USB port to refuel connected devices and includes a detachable kickstand for propping itself up. The entire package can also fold flat when not in-use, making it easier to transport to and from outdoor adventures. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 235 customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.