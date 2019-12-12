Mercedes-Benz teases EQA electric car – moving from hatchback to crossover

- Dec. 12th 2019 8:10 am ET

At the launch of the new GLA, Mercedes-Benz released a new teaser image of the EQA, which was supposed t be a small electric hatchback, and announced that it will be based on the new GLA and therefore, more of a crossover.

Back in 2017, the German automaker unveiled the EQA concept at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

At the time, Mercedes-Benz claimed an impressive powertrain consisting of a battery pack of “up to 60 kWh” for a “real-world range” of 400km (250 miles – but on NEDC, so likely closer to 200 miles EPA range), dual motors with over 268hp (200kW) and all-wheel drive delivering 0-100km/h (0-60mph) in around 5 seconds.

They also said that it had DC quick charging capable of adding 100 km (62 miles) of range in 10 minutes.

Here’s the original Mercedes-Benz EQA electric car prototype:

Now Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the second generation GLA and during the event, Ola Källenius, Daimler’s new CEO, released an updated teaser image of the EQA:

The updated design loooks more like a crossover similar to the GLA than the original concept vehicle.

Källenius commented on the resemblance with the GLA:

 “It’s definitely a love child.”

The electric vehicle is expected to go into production as soon as next year.

Last year, Daimler invested ~$600 million to produce the new compact electric car at their factory in France, where they will be using their experience building electric smart cars.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t know. The new teaser looks different from the original concept, but it still has what made the original concept interesting.

It’s a “crossover” like the Chevy Bolt EV is a “crossover”.

At the end of the day, it’s a compact vehicle with a hatchback. We need more all-electric options in that segment at a reasonable price.

It’s still a Mercedes-Benz and I doubt it will be cheaper than $30,000, but if it starts under $40,000, it will be a success in my opinion.

I see a lot of interest in that segment.

