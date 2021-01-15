Green Deals: ECOFLOW River 600 Portable Solar Generator $320, more

ECOFLOW via Amazon offers its River 600 Portable Power Bank for $319.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is down from the usual $350 price tag and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. This model is compatible with solar systems and provides up to 1200W of power. You’ll find a trio of AC outlets on this battery, along with USB-A and C ports, DC out, and a solar connection point. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric scooters, solar panels, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

In a pandemic, sharing public transportation with other people is pretty risky. The Segway ES2 Ninebot KickScooter offers a practical and fun alternative, allowing you to zip around at 15mph for up to 15 miles. It’s now only $549.99 (Reg. $649) at 9to5Toys Specials.

HQSTSolar via Amazon offers its 100W 12V Solar Panel for $69.99 shipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked. This solar panel is compatible with 12V systems and can be wired into a 24 or 48V battery. Learn more on the product page. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.