Tesla releases video of Model Y third row but doesn’t show someone sitting in it

Tesla is starting to release the first video of the Model Y’s third row, but it doesn’t even show someone sitting in the backseat.

Tesla Model Y seven-seat third-row option

Last week, we reported on Tesla opening orders for the Model Y Standard Range RWD and seven-seat third-row option.

Tesla had promised a seven-seat version of the Model Y since the launch back in March 2019.

It surprised many that a third row would fit in the small SUV, but Tesla said it was viable.

The Model Y went into production in early 2020, but the automaker focused on other versions of the electric SUV.

Now, Tesla is starting production of the new Model Y seven-seater option, which costs $3,000, and the automaker listed a few of the features that come with the new interior:

Third-row seating for two

Easy entry into third row

Third-row USB-C charging

Sliding second row with adjustable seatbacks

Fold-flat second and third rows for maximum cargo storage

Electronic fold-flat releases in trunk

We caught a few glimpses of the Model Y’s third row in prototypes before, but that was from over a year ago, and Tesla hadn’t unveiled new pictures until recently.

The automaker released a few pictures last week, but we now get a full video.

Video of the Tesla Model Y’s third row

With the few pictures that Tesla released, we could tell that the automaker has updated the design of the third row since the launch back in 2019.

Now with a new video, we get our best look at the new seven-seat option for the best-selling electric SUV.

Tesla hasn’t posted the video to its official channels yet, but some are reporting that Tesla representatives are sharing the video with prospective buyers of the option (via Reddit):

It appears to be an official Tesla video for the automaker’s support page for the Model Y once the new version starts shipping.

While the video gives us the best look at the Model Y’s third row yet, Tesla didn’t show anyone sitting in the third row like they did for the second row.

This comes as many fans have pointed out that it seems exceptionally small in the back – making Tesla’s original claim that it could fit “7 adults” hard to believe.

Originally, Tesla’s website listed that the seven-seat option would fit “7 adults,” but the automaker has now updated its website to write “7 people.”

That’s probably more accurate since the third row is definitely more appropriate for children — making it a great option for families with children.

