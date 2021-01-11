Lordstown claims more than 100,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck

- Jan. 11th 2021 1:23 pm ET

Lordstown claims to now have received more than 100,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck ahead of the start of production later this year.

Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck

Lordstown, an electric vehicle startup that spun out of Workhorse and GM’s sale of its Lordstown factory, unveiled the Endurance electric pickup truck at an event at the Lordstown factory last year.

The Lordstown Endurance starts at $52,500 with a range of “over 250 miles,” but one of the most interesting things about the Endurance is the fact that Lordstown decided to use four in-wheel hub motors to power it.

They are currently building production capacity at the factory in Ohio to start production in September 2021.

Here are the specs that the company has released about Endurance electric pickup truck earlier this year:

  • Base Price: $52,500
  • Safety Rating (Front, Side, Rollover): 5 / 5 / 4
  • ADAS-LDW, AEB, Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Software – OTA (Over the Air Updates)
  • Fault monitoring – OTA realtime
  • EV Range (EPA cycle): 250+ miles
  • Charging time (95% SOC, Level 2-7kW AC/Level 3 DC): 10 hrs/0.5 to 1.5 hrs
  • Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 120V, 30 amp
  • Seating Capacity: 5
  • Towing Capacity: 7,500 lbs
  • Drivetrain layout: 4 Hub Electric Motors
  • Brakes Front/Rear: Custom in hub motor brakes
  • Wheels: 20 in
  • Horsepower Peak: 600 hp
  • Electrical Power Steering Assist
  • Top Speed (Software Governed): 80 mph (128 kph)
  • Gradeability at GVW: 30%
  • Warranty: 3-years bumper-to-bumper; 8-year battery warranty

More than 100,000 pre-orders for the Electric Pickup

Only a few month ago, in November, Lordstown announced that it received 50,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck.

Now Lordstown says that it has surpassed 100,000 reservations for the Endurance.

Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors, commented on the announcement:

Receiving 100,000 pre-orders from commercial fleets for a truck like the Endurance is unprecedented in automotive history. Adding in the interest we have from federal, state, municipal and military fleets on top of that, I think you can see why we feel that we are about to revolutionize the pickup truck industry.

As Burns points out, Lordstown is focusing on fleet orders instead of on individual consumers.

