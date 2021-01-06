Tesla sells out first quarter of Model Y electric SUV in China in just a few days

Tesla sold out the first quarter of Model Y electric SUVs in China after just a few days of taking orders, according to an update to its website.

As we previously reported, Tesla is using a new vehicle introduction strategy for Model Y. Unlike previous vehicle programs, which were launched in different markets with vehicles imported from Tesla’s Fremont factory in California, Tesla is only introducing Model Y in new markets once the vehicle is being produced there.

For the past nine months, Tesla has been expanding Gigafactory Shanghai to prepare for the production of the electric SUV.

The plant has more than doubled in size.

In October, Tesla released new pictures of the upcoming Model Y Shanghai factory.

In November, the automaker also obtained approval for Model Y made in China from the Ministry of Industry & Information Technology.

Finally, Tesla started production of the Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai over the last few weeks, and just last week the automaker updated the online configurator with the production version – confirming that deliveries will start this month.

With the launch in the Chinese market, Tesla also updated the price of the electric SUV, which now starts at 339,900 yuan ($52,000) for the Long Range Dual Motor version, and the Model Y Performance version will start at 369,900 yuan ($56,600).

Now just a few days after launching the vehicle in China, the automaker has apparently sold out the Model Y in the country until the second quarter.

Tesla updated its online configurator for Model Y in China and now guides deliveries in Q2 for new orders:

As for the Performance version, Tesla is now quoting a third-quarter delivery on its website.

However, we don’t know what kind of volume Tesla planned to make available during the first quarter of 2021.

It wasn’t expected to be exceptionally high due to Tesla only starting production at Gigafactory Shanghai last month, but as we reported last week, hundreds of Model Y vehicles were recently spotted being prepared for shipment at the factory.

This could indicate that Tesla is rapidly ramping up production of the Model Y in China.

Electrek‘s take: Demand is strong, but we should temper our expectations

After the launch, I saw some wild rumors that Tesla received 100,000 orders for Model Y in China the first day that it announced the new pricing.

Obviously, that’s nonsense if Tesla can now take a new order with delivery in Q2.

Nonetheless, I think the demand is strong in the country. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla plans to exit Q1 2021 at a production rate between 1,000 and 2,000 Model Y vehicles per week at Gigafactory Shanghai.

I would put total Model Y deliveries between 5,000 and 10,000 units in the first quarter depending on the ramp-up.

That would be a strong start, but it should be dwarfed by the second half of the year after Tesla fully ramps up production.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

