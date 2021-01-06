Quick Charge Podcast: January 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla sells out first quarter of Model Y electric SUV in China in just a few days
- Tesla is rumored to take over large industrial building near Seattle
- Tesla (TSLA) stock gets new street-high price on clear path to millions of electric car sales per year
- GM to produce Honda and Acura electric vehicles in Mexico and Tennessee in 2023-24
- Rivian is closing in on more financing at massive $25 billion valuation
- EGEB: A new community solar marketplace launches in the US
- Nox packages two electric bicycles with a single shared motor and battery
