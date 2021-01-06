Tesla is rumored to take over large industrial building near Seattle

Tesla is rumored to be behind a new large industrial building currently being completed near Seattle, Washington.

Tesla is going near Seattle?

Denver-based Black Creek Group is currently building a new industrial and logistics center in Lakewood, which is located about 40 minutes south of Seattle.

It consists of two large buildings: a 470,000 square-foot building and a 206,000 square-foot building.

Amazon confirmed that it got a lease for the bigger building and the rumor is that Tesla is the client behind the second building.

Puget Sound Business Journal reports:

“Denver-based Black Creek Group on Monday said it pre-leased a 470,000 square-foot building at its two-building Lakewood Logistics Center II campus to “a leading e-commerce provider,” and Amazon.com Inc. confirmed it is the tenant, saying the facility will employ hundreds of people. Real estate industry sources said Tesla Inc. is negotiating a lease for the other building, which is about 206,000 square feet. The center is at 14802 Spring St. SW.”

The buildings are currently being completed and Black Creek expects to hand them over to the new lessees in Q3 2021.

Tesla in Seattle

Tesla already has some operations in and around Seattle, Washington.

The company is operating 7 stores and service centers in the Seattle area and we previously reported that Tesla also has offices in the region to take advantage of the local talent, especially when it comes to video game engineers.

However, this new building is in an industrial area and considering it covers almost 5 acres of space, it is quite large for an office.

The new location is likely going to be used as a warehouse for logistical purposes or to produce parts.

It could also possibly used as a delivery center since Tesla has been going after large spaces for those in recent years, but it would be quite large for that.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.