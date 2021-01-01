Podcast: 2021 for electric cars, Tesla Model S/X refresh, Model Y interior update, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including our thoughts on what 2021 holds for electric cars, the Tesla Model S/X refresh, a Model Y interior update, and more.
This week we are sponsored by NeoCharge smart charging splitter.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla Model S/X refresh back in the spotlight as hacker finds updated interior with selfie camera in code
- Tesla updates interior design of Model Y electric SUV
- Tesla offers 3 months of free Full Self-Driving package as unprecedented end-of-quarter incentive
- Tesla (TSLA) is inching closer to historic delivery goal with a day to go
- Tesla owners of brand-new Model 3 and Y cars plagued with heating issues in dead of winter
- Tesla opens new world largest Supercharger station with a whopping 72 charging stalls
- Ford throws shade at Tesla over quality, calls its electric vehicles a ‘compromise’
- What does the year 2021 hold for electric cars?
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.