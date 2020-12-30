Green Deals: Sun Joe 12A 18-inch Electric Snow Blower $60, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Snow Joe Electric Single Stage 18-inch 12A Snow Thrower (SJ617E) for $59.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $129, it goes for $120 at Home Depot these days and our last mention was for a refurbished unit at $87 back in January. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Snowy season is in full swing across many parts of the country, and you might not have thought far enough ahead to have an electric snow blower yet. Today’s deal clears an 18-inch path with its powerful 12A motor, making quick work of cleaning up your driveway or sidewalks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart plugs, electric pressure washers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen to date and marking one of the first discounts overall on one of Wemo’s latest smart home accessories. The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today only, Sun Joe offers its 2Ah 36V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer for $49.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but has trended closer to $100 in recent months. This ultra-portable electric pressure washer delivers 725PSI, which is great for light jobs around the house. It’s powered by a 36V 2Ah motor and weighs under 9-pounds total, making it easy to move around between locales. Best of all? No gas, oil, or fumes to deal with. Ratings are light but Sun Joe electric pressure washers are typically well-regarded by Amazon shoppers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.