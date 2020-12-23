Rivian powers party in the woods with its electric pickup truck

Rivian is showing some fun things you can do with its R1T electric pickup truck by powering a party in the woods with the truck.

The Rivian R1T is likely one of the most anticipated vehicles set to go into production next year.

It was one of the very first serious electric pickup truck programs to be unveiled, and many industry watchers are regarding it as a more “normal pickup” electric alternative to the Tesla Cybertruck.

Last month, Rivian unveiled the final production specs, features, and price for the R1T ahead of the launch next year.

It includes a couple of power outlets in the bed of the truck, which could be really useful for workers who want to plug in some power tools or for people out camping.

Rivian found a fun way to demonstrate the feature by powering the lights at a company party in the woods.

A single power outlet on the electric pickup truck is powering 20,000 lights:

Underneath 20,000 lights in the middle of the woods — all powered by a single outlet in the R1T — we invited our families in Normal out to see what we’ve been building. Special thanks to our hosts at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center. Happy holidays everyone. pic.twitter.com/vqbb3FVK8t — Rivian (@Rivian) December 22, 2020

While I’m excited about all the possibilities of what an electric pickup truck can enable, I don’t think I could be as excited about it as this dog is at the party:

Rivian has confirmed that the R1T will now start at $67,500 for the base “Explore” version, which is coming in 2022, while the Launch Edition is going to start at $75,000, and it will arrive in June 2021.

All these vehicles are going to be available with Rivian’s mid-tier battery pack, which the company claims enables a range of over 300 miles.

When Rivian first unveiled its lineup, it said that its vehicles are going to be offered with 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and 180 kWh battery packs enabling “230+ miles, 300+ miles, and 400+ miles.”

The shorter range and longer-range battery options are going to be made available later.

What other possibilities do you think are enabled by a few power outlets running off the large battery pack of an electric pickup truck? Let us know in the comment section below.

