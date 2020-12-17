The Ride1Up LMT’D electric bicycle is a great example of a recent trend we’re seeing in the e-bike industry. Companies are starting to outfit their e-bikes with higher-spec parts while keeping prices reasonable. And that makes the Ride1Up LMT’D an easy e-bike to recommend.

In my testing of the bike I found it to be an excellent candidate for anyone that needs a comfortable, well built e-bike for urban riding, and who wants a bike with slightly better and more rugged components than a typical value e-bike.

Ride1Up LMT’D e-bike tech specs

Motor: 1,000W peak (750W continuous) hub motor

1,000W peak (750W continuous) hub motor Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h)

28 mph (45 km/h) Range: 30-50 miles (50-80 km)

30-50 miles (50-80 km) Battery: 48V 14Ah (672Wh) with Samsung cells

48V 14Ah (672Wh) with Samsung cells Weight : 51 lb (23 kg)

: 51 lb (23 kg) Load Capacity: 275 lb (125 kg)

275 lb (125 kg) Frame: Aluminum alloy

Aluminum alloy Brakes: Tektro Auriga hydraulic disc brakes

Tektro Auriga hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Torque sensor bottom bracket, color LCD display with speedometer, battery gauge, PAS level indicator with 5 speed settings, odometer, tripmeter, Shimano 8-speed transmission, mounting points for racks/fenders, choice of step-over or step-thru frame

Ride1Up LMT’D video review

Watch my brief but action-packed video review of the Ride1Up LMT’D below before reading on for all of the details!

High level components, mid level price

The Ride1Up LMT’D e-bike is a hybrid-style commuter e-bike that is nicely outfitted without pushing the price too high.

For just $1,695 you’re getting a fast, 28 mph (45 km/h) Class 3 e-bike with a powerful 1 kW peak motor, torque sensor bottom bracket, slickly integrated removable 672 Wh battery, an RST Asteria adjustable air-suspension fork, crisp Auriga hydraulic disc brakes on 180 mm rotors, a mid-shelf Shimano Alivio-based 8-speed drivetrain, and Schwalbe Super Moto X tires.

That’s a lot of nice parts for barely over the industry standard $1,500 for a typical decent-level commuter e-bike.

And that spec sheet isn’t just for show; these components actually contribute to a better ride and a nicer ownership experience.











The fast top speed means that you can keep up with traffic instead of being stuck on the side of the road. (And as an e-bike commuter, not getting passed by cars is a big part of safer riding.)

The powerful 1,000W peak motor with 100 Nm of torque can shred hills that weaker 350W or 500W would wimp out on.

The torque sensor in the bottom bracket means that pedal assist is smoother than cadence-based systems and also initiates quicker when you engage the pedals. There’s a noticeable difference between the two systems, and I much prefer a torque sensor like this when I’m pedaling an e-bike for sport or fitness.

The integrated battery makes the e-bike stealthier and doesn’t immediately scream “Hey, I’m on an electric bicycle!” Plus it is quite large for an integrated battery at 672 Wh. Most integrated batteries are closer to 500 Wh. But with the Ride1Up LMT’D, you can actually get well over 30 miles (50 km) of range with reasonable pedal assist, and approach it with throttle operation.

The Tektro Auriga hydraulic disc brakes are responsive and powerful, giving you crisp braking that also happens to be essentially zero maintenance. There’s no adjustments to be made until you eventually wear out your brake pads, which can usually be a once-a-year swap for many riders.

The RST Asteria air-suspension fork isn’t your typical cheap springer fork you’ll find on a basic commuter e-bike. It actually allows you to adjust the air pressure to dial in your suspension for your weight and riding style.

And those Schwalbe Super Moto X tires… *chef’s kiss*

They’re just awesome tires. If you’ve ever done a round on them, you know. If you haven’t, you’re in for a treat. I just love taking corners confidently while wearing those Super Moto X tires!

The Ride1Up LMT’D combines all of those nice parts with a comfortable frame geometry that has you in a hybrid seating position somewhere between a forward lean and and upright ride. It’s not too over the bars and also not too cruiser. It’s just right for sporty yet comfy riding that fits nicely into a typical commuter scenario. If you want to be wrapped up in a tuck on your way to work as if you’re leading the peloton, there are other bikes for you. But for us mere mortals, this is a great design for the masses.

Room for improvement?

Of course the Ride1Up LMT’D isn’t perfect, and I can always find a few areas to complain.

For one, there are no lights on the bike. That just feels like a silly oversight. A bike this nice needs some integrated lighting running off the main battery.

Next, you don’t get any racks or fenders as standard equipment. You can add a rack as separate accessory, but I’d rather see these parts included since this isn’t a mountain bike or fat tire e-bike that is expected to remain off-road for much of its life.

But other than those two nitpicks, the Ride1Up LMT’D is a really nicely outfitted e-bike at a more than reasonable price. And considering that you get free shipping AND a 30-day trial period with a no-questions-asked return and refund policy if you don’t like the bike, it’s really an awesome deal.















Final thoughts on the Ride1Up LMT’D

At a price of $1,695, you are shelling out a bit more than some other competitors in the urban/commuter e-bike space.

But I think that the price is very fair for what you get. These are nice components on a bike with excellent performance. For a fast e-bike with a big battery that is slickly integrated into the frame, you can’t go wrong on a Ride1Up LMT’D.

You maybe be looking elsewhere for some lights or a fender set, but the bones are good on this e-bike and that’s what’s critical. Accessories Shmaccessories.

