Ford announced today that Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

It makes the Mach-E a true performance vehicle.

For years, Ford said that it was planning for its first all-electric car to be a small SUV/crossover, but it surprised many when it announced that the vehicle would be a Mustang.

Some were angry that Ford would bring an SUV to the Mustang lineup, and others believed that the electric powertrain would take away from the performance associated with the brand.

Ford has been reassuring people that the Mustang Mach-E will deliver performance with a 0-60 mph acceleration in the mid-3-second range.

Now, the automaker confirmed that the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds:

Targeting a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition joins the Mustang Mach-E GT stable, making an already-fast electric pony even quicker.

The vehicle’s powertrain delivers 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 lb.-ft of torque (860 newton-meter) with a range of 235 miles.

The EPA recently released the estimated ranges for all the different versions of the Mustang Mach-E.

Darren Palmer, global director of battery electric vehicles at Ford, commented on the announcement:

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further. Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

The Performance Edition also features “sportier components including 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo calipers as well as 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide damping that helps to improve handling performance.”

It also come with several special aesthetic features:

Ford Performance-sculpted with Performance Gray ActiveX material featuring metallic stitching and unique Miko perforated reflective inserts.

The instrument panel is enhanced by a unique aluminum appliqué, while the rear of the vehicle sports a Performance Edition GT badge.

Both Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be available in signature Mustang colors, including Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, and Space White Metallic.

Ford is about to start deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E, but the GT and Performance Edition packages are not going to be available until next summer.

Reserve the Mustang Mach-E GT here. Customers who have already reserved the Mustang Mach-E GT will have the opportunity to add the Performance Edition package at the time of ordering in spring 2021.

Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will be available late next summer.

The Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $60,500 before incentives — though final prices are negotiated between buyers and dealerships.

