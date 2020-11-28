Tesla-powered classic 1966 VW Microbus delivers electric van life and you can win it

A salvaged Tesla powertrain is now powering a classic 1966 VW Microbus for people who want to combine nostalgia with their electric van life.

The electric van is up for grabs in this sweepstakes on Omaze.

Volkswagen’s 1960s microbus has become iconic and it turns head to this day, especially in the “van life” community.

The German automaker is bringing it back as an electric van with the I.D. BUZZ electric microbus with a modern twist.

For some who prefer the classic look, Zelectric has converted a 1966 VW Microbus to electric propulsion.

Like many other companies that do electric conversions, Zelectric likes to use Tesla battery modules for their efficiency.

The company has previously used Tesla electric powertrains VW Bug and 1968 Porsche 911.

For their 1966 VW Microbus conversion, Zelectric again used Tesla battery modules to power the vehicle:

Unfortunately, they could only fit 32 kWh of Tesla modules inside the vehicle – limiting the range to about 85 miles.

If you want a longer range electric VW van, you are going to have to wait for the ID.Buzz in 2022.

Nonetheless, this classic electric conversion still result in a very interesting and unique electric vehicle.

Here are the other specs released by Zelectric:

Maximum Seating: 7 seats

Transmission: 4-speed manual

Engine: Electric motor with 32 kWh Tesla battery

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Velvet Green and White

Interior Color: Platinum

Maximum Horsepower: 100 hp

Maximum Torque: 108 lb-ft

Top Speed: 100 mph (estimated)

Charge Range: 85 miles

Charge Time: Full charge in under 5 hours (240V)

Special features: AC charging cord for normal outlets and J1772 charge port for faster charging at public charging stations, regenerative braking, upgraded power steering, rearview camera, custom wood roof rack, front safari windows, front disc brakes, LED headlights and taillights, Alpine sound system with Bluetooth, interior heating system, USB charge ports for front and rear passengers, retro charge gauge

Zelectric partnered with Omaze to give the Tesla-powered classic1966 VW Microbus to a lucky winner of a new sweepstakes for benefit of REVERB:

“REVERB harnesses the power and reach of music to inspire and empower millions of individuals to take action for people and the planet. REVERB partners with musicians, festivals and venues to “green” their concerts, while engaging fans face-to-face at shows to take environmental and social action. Their work makes a real, positive impact on the environment including the elimination of 3 million+ single-use plastic water bottles at concerts, supporting 2,000 family farmers, elevating the work of 4,000 local and national nonprofits, and eliminating over 180,000 tonnes of CO2 through their unCHANGEit climate campaign.”

You can participate in the sweepstakes on Omaze’s website starting at $14 for 100 entires and you can increase your chances with 4,000 entires for $132.

The winner not only gets away with the Tesla-powered classic1966 VW Microbus including taxes and shipping costs covered, but they will also get an extra $20,000.

