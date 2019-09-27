Win a Tesla-powered convertible VW Bug and help Planetary Society

You can participate in a new raffle to win a unique 1965 Tesla-powered convertible VW Bug made by Zelectric, which is set up to benefit the Planetary Society.

The raffle is organized by Omaze, which describes the prize:

The body belongs to a Bug. The battery belongs to a Tesla. And the keys? They belong to you. You’re the proud new owner of a one-of-a-kind Zelectric 1965 Convertible Volkswagen Bug powered by Tesla batteries! This baby is truly the best of both worlds. It has the iconic design we know and love, complete with sweet upgrades like gorgeous red leather heated (yes, heated!) seats, a fresh black canvas roof, Diamond Back white wall tires, triple chrome plated over-rider bumpers and a new Focal and Alpine Bluetooth stereo. But wait… there’s more. Your cool new ride may look like it’s straight from the past — but it’ll drive like the future all thanks to its electric motor and Tesla batteries. The only thing it still needs? You in the driver’s seat. Taxes and shipping costs are covered.

Zelectric is an expert electric conversion company and they raffled another of their creations with Omaze before: a beautiful 1958 VW Bug.

This new one is another unique work of art based on a 1965 convertible VW Bug:

You can buy entries to win the vehicle starting at $14, and there are also more expensive packages giving you extra entries.

The profits from the raffle are going to Bill Nye’s Planetary Society:

The Planetary Society is the world’s space exploration team. Cofounded by Carl Sagan and now led by CEO Bill Nye, the mission of the Society is to empower the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration. To achieve this mission, the Society pursues four core enterprises: robotic space exploration, human space exploration, planetary defense (from asteroids and comets), and the search for life. They believe that space is for everyone!

