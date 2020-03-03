A stunning Tesla-Powered 1968 Porsche 911 is up for grabs

A 1968 Porsche 911 converted to electric power with a Tesla drivetrain is up for grabs in a new sweepstakes for the benefit of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Zelectric are experts in electric conversions of classic cars. They started with a focus on Beetles, but they have since leveraged their electric conversion expertise to a bunch of other classic cars.

We previously reported on their popular VW Bug electric conversions and now they are doing a 1968 Porsche 911 with a Tesla P85 motor, which is a lot of power for a small car like that.

Here are all the features of the Zelectric Porsche 911 conversion:

Maximum Seating: 2 seats

Transmission: Automatic

Engine: Tesla Model S P85 Motor

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Irish Green

Interior Color: Custom black with carbon fiber accents

Charge Range: 120+ miles at highway speeds

Maximum Horsepower: 500+ HP (the original engine was 90 HP!)

Special features: Level 2 charge port, rear decklid solar panel, upgraded sport suspension and drilled disc brakes, LED lighting, Bluetooth sound system with Alpine speakers and subwoofer

The company claims that the battery pack sending power to that powerful Tesla drivetrain enables over 120 miles of range at highway speed, which is impressive for an electric conversion.

However, it looks like you are losing the front trunk because of that battery pack.

Here are a few pictures of the Tesla-powered 1968 Porsche 911 electric:

They are doing the electric conversion especially for a sweepstakes on Omaze that is going to benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

You can buy 100 entries starting at $10 or up to 2,000 entries for $100 and get a chance to win the Tesla-powered 1968 Porsche 911 electric with $20,000 in the trunk of the car.

That way, you don’t have to wait on Porsche to make an electric 911, which the German automaker says is not likely to ever happen.

If an Electrek reader ends up winning this beauty, please let us know if you’d be willing to let us check it out for a feature on Electrek. It would be really interesting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.