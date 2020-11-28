Quick Charge Podcast: November 28, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Battery startup backed by VW and Tesla cofounder JB Straubel QuantumScape (QS) goes public
- Tesla is now under NHTSA scrutiny over Model S/X suspension after disputing recall in China
- Tesla increases prices on next EU batch of Model S and Model X —sparking refresh rumors
- Tesla and Volkswagen to compete with new affordable electric cars at ~$25,000 to $30,000
- Audi updates 2021 e-tron electric SUV with new 22 kW onboard charger and steering wheel
- The beloved British Morris van returns as the reimagined electric JE
- Black Friday deals on Nissan LEAF, Kia Niro EV, Audi e-tron, Chevy Bolt, and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid
- The Tesla of boats: Silent Yachts ramps up production of its electric catamarans
- World’s largest offshore wind farm secures $8bn investment
