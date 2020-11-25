Green Deals: Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer $195, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 40V Cordless Pressure Washer for $194.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $260 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model arrives with an all-in-one design that’s fully cordless, making it a great option for small cleanup jobs where you don’t want to lug around a larger hose. Offers up to 800PSI at a time and a removable bucket for easy cleanups. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart dimmers, portable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Down from its $165 going rate, here you’re saving 24% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the third-best discount to date. This smart dimmer kit is a great way to bring overhead lighting into the rest of your smart home setup. Alongside the included pair of in-wall dimmer switches, there’s also two wireless remotes and bridge to tie it all together. HomeKit support is joined by Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as smartphone control.

Woot via Amazon offers the Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Solar Generator for $199.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date on this battery from Anker. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated 30W USB-C and 2.4A USB-A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. You can attach solar panels here, as well, making it yet another way you can refuel when away from home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.