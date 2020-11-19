Green Deals: Bird Electric Scooter $299, more

Walmart offers the certified refurbished Bird Electric Scooter for $299 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $799 but trends around $500 in new condition. With a slim design and built-in LED display, this scooter offers everything you need to start cruising around as spring makes its way across the country. Notable specs here include a 300W motor with a max 700W output, delivering speeds up to 15.5MPH with a total range of 15-miles. It weighs in at 27-pounds, so you can easily tote it around the office or up your apartment stairs between rides. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Sengled RGB LED Smart Light Bulb for $20.24 Prime shipped. Down from $25, today’s deal falls within $1 of its all-time low and is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. This bulb packs support for both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. It offers RGB coloring as well, allowing you to change the ambiance of any room to be vibrant and energetic or subdued and mellow. You’ll find 800-lumens of brightness here, which is right around what a 75W standard bulb would provide. Plus, with it being LED, you’ll net the standard energy-saving benefits one would expect. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 6MGDETTS at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a way to give your outdoor living space some additional light, this is a fantastic way. You’ll find that each light offers up to 3,200-lumens of brightness, with a combined total of 6,400-lumens available here. This is more than enough to light up your entire yard, as it’s the equivalent of more than six 100W light bulbs. No wiring or battery changes are needed here, thanks to the built-in solar panels, which makes it super simple to install these lights anywhere around your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

