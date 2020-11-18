Tesla ‘V11’ software update: Elon Musk teases ‘fire’ update with new surprise features and more

Elon Musk is teasing Tesla’s upcoming ‘v11’ software update to be released during the holidays and the CEO promises that Tesla will release features that have been request and some new surprise features that we don’t know about.

Tesla is consistently pushing new over-the-air software updates to its fleet with improvements to existing features and brand new features.

These are often somewhat minor changes, but Tesla also occasionally bundles several changes and features into a bigger update marking a new “version” of its software.

The last one was Tesla v10 released in September of last year.

It brought UI changes, Tesla Theater, Caraoke, and many improvements to existing features inside Tesla vehicles for free.

Now Tesla is preparing to release v11 of its software and CEO Elon Musk is hyping the release saying it will be fire:

Tesla holiday software release is 🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2020

Furthermore, the CEO teased that Tesla will release “many” features that have been requested – along with new features that we don’t know about yet:

“So many things you want and some you didn’t know you wanted.”

When it comes to features that have been requested, Musk has been talking about many features over the last year that have yet to make it into Tesla vehicles – making them likely candidates to be included in the Tesla v11 release.

For example, the CEO has been talking about Tesla offering a bird’s eye view feature through its Autopilot camera in the FSD package.

He also mentioned that Tesla will release a native video conferencing feature in its cars.

Musk has also previously talked about Tesla vehicles ‘soon’ being able to talk to people around it through its exterior speaker.

As we previously reported, Tesla has also been putting more efforts into bringing video games to its vehicles.

We reported earlier this year that Tesla is building a new video game and user interface team.

We could see some of their work in a Tesla v11 release next month with more games being ported to Tesla vehicles.

What features you want to see Tesla release in v11? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.