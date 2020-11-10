Green Deals: Fiskars StaySharp Reel Lawn Mower $74, more

Amazon offers the Fiskars StaySharp Reel Lawn Mower for $74.29 shipped. Originally $200, it typically sells for between $100 and $125 these days. Go old-school and cut your grass with the top-rated Fiskars Reel Mower. Features include an 18-inch cut width and adjustable height from 1-4-inches. Includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart outlets, AeroGarden systems, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $89.95. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but trends around $130 these days. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to grow herbs year-round or jump-start things for the spring. It can hold up to six plants at a time. Built-in LED lights help your herb and vegetables grow quickly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by a 2-pack of its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RVGFAE3V at checkout. Down from the usual $32 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats the value of our last mention by $6, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Packing two independently controllable outlets, these dual outlet smart plugs expand your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 190 shoppers.

