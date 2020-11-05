Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1600PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $68 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is a $30+ savings and the best that we’ve tracked in recent months. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1600PSI, and on-board storage. Ideal for cleanup later this year when warm temperatures come back around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on AeroGarden system, smart lighting, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off AeroGarden indoor garden sets. You can score the AeroGarden Bounty Basic for $159.95 shipped. Regularly as much as $300 direct from AeroGarden, it is currently on sale for $200 there and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for growing your own herbs and veggies indoors all year round, this one actually ships with a 9-pod heirloom salad seed kit as well as a bottle of plant nutrients. You’ll be growing up to nine plants at once to a height of 24-inches via the included 30-watt LED system with no messy soil needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers.

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Typically selling for $165, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and matches the third-best we’ve seen to date. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to whole-home smart lighting but don’t want to replace every individual light bulb, Lutron’s starter kit is the solution. It includes a pair of in-wall dimmer switches as well as two wireless remotes and a bridge to tie it all together. Alongside smartphone control, there’s also HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant integration. Over 845 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

