Bentley reveals its slick all-electric EXP 100 GT concept car which imagines driving in 2035

Bentley unveiled the EXP 100 GT on its 100th birthday today, and it happens to be a sharp-looking all-electric concept car.

The EXP 100 GT is being presented as “the Grand Tourer for the world of 2035.” The concept has four electric motors that can get it from 0-100 km (0-60 mph) in less than 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 300 kph (186 mph) and maximum torque of 1,500 Nm.

Bentley notes that “future battery technology will offer five times the conventional energy density,” and says the Bentley EXP 100 GT could be charged to 80 percent of capacity in 15 minutes. The car weighs 1,900 kg and “a range of 700 km (435 miles) will be possible.”

The concept also allows for optional fully autonomous driving. Among other features in the EXP 100 GT, Bentley lists:

Future of luxury craftsmanship with seamless fusion of materials and intelligent curation of technology, and introducing light as a new luxury material

Sustainable future luxury created through use of 5,000 year old Copper Infused Riverwood; Compass exterior paint made from recycled rice husks; 100% organic leather-like textile from wine making; Cumbrian crystal interfaces; British Farmed Wool carpets and embroidered cotton interior surfaces all create sustainable future luxury

On-board Bentley Personal Assistant maximises comfort by monitoring occupants’ well-being

Adaptable Biometric Seating and three different configurations

During the car’s introduction via livestream, a Bentley executive said the company would like “to make all of this a reality as soon as we possibly can.” Beyond EVs, he also mentioned battery storage and fuel cell vehicles as future possibilities for the automaker.

But it’s a concept, so let’s just look at the pretty pictures Bentley released:

The automaker also released a video:

Electrek’s Take

Considering Bentley itself sees this concept as “the Grand Tourer for the world of 2035,” we wouldn’t put too much stock into what we see here when it comes to any upcoming production EV plans. But it does look fantastic, and Bentley’s heavy use of the word “luxury” is warranted, as you might expect.

We’re also obviously glad it’s an all-electric concept, and not hydrogen-based, as at least one report expected. Going in that direction wouldn’t have said much for Bentley’s vision of the future, though the carmaker is apparently still mulling the possibilities of fuel cell vehicles.

What do you think of the EXP 100 GT?

