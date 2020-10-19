Tesla issues Model Y recall over trailer brake light failure, but the fix is an OTA software update

- Oct. 19th 2020 4:18 pm ET

0

Tesla and NHTSA have confirmed that a recall has been issued on some Model Y vehicles over a trailer brake light failure.

The good news is that the fix is an over-the-air software update.

NHTSA describes the problem related to the tow package in an update:

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2020 Model Y vehicles equipped with a global rear lamp and tow package configuration. A software error prevents the illumination of trailer brake lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

They believe that the issue affects 2,567 Model Y electric SUVs produced this year.

Tesla can apparently fix the issue through a software update:

“Tesla will notify owners, and has released the firmware update over-the-air (OTA) to vehicles as of September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-605-882-4000. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-20-00-002.”

There’s no need to bring your vehicle to the service center as the fix is in update 2020.36.12 and up, which has already been propagated to most Model Y vehicles.

Here’s the recall report in full from NHTSA

View this document on Scribd

