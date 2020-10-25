Washington State-based Droog Moto has just unveiled its latest offering, the all-electric DM-017 V2 E-Fighter, which is based on a 2020 Zero DS electric motorcycle.

Droog Moto is a bespoke motorcycle company that starts with popular motorcycles and modifies them into unique, often unrecognizable new machines.

They currently offer four models, two of which are electric. Their first electric motorcycle offering was based on the Zero FX, and now the new Droog Moto DM-017 V2 E-Fighter based on the Zero DS gives them an even more powerful offering in the electric space.

Because the customization process is unique and incorporates the preferences of each rider, no two Droog Moto bikes are identical, and thus every rider gets a one-of-a-kind machine.

The DM-017 V2 E-Fighter comes with lightweight solid wheels, updated LED lighting, aggressive all-terrain tires, upgraded front and rear suspension, custom seat and totally redesigned body panels.

If it wasn’t for that recognizable Zero swingarm and the motor it hides, I probably would not have realized the bike ever started life as a Zero. And even then, I probably couldn’t tell you which model it was.















The Zero DS’s 34 kW (46 hp) motor propels the bike up to 158 km/h (98 mph), meaning the DM-017 V2 E-Fighter doesn’t just look the part. It also packs some proper power into that aggressive re-design.

Of course a customization job like this isn’t cheap, and pricing starts at $40,000, which is more than three times the price of a base Zero DS.

And considering Zero just launched their new 2021 lineup of motorcycles, you’ll have to really want something unique to spend that kind of cash on an electric motorcycle.

Here’s what a 2021 Zero DSR looks like for comparison

With Zero still leading the pack with the lion’s share of the market, customized Zero electric motorcycles are popping up all over.

Just last week we saw one of the most interesting redesigns yet, produced via a partnership with Deus ex Machina.

